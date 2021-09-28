Minor surgery for Siddharth in London!

Actor Siddharth was not seen at the trailer launch of his upcoming Telugu film Mahasamudram.
Later, the film's director Ajay Bhupathi has clarified that the actor is in London for minor surgery. Sharwanand and Aditi Rao Hydari are also playing pivotal characters in the film.
In Tamil, Siddharth has Shaitan Ka Bachcha, Takkar, and Indian 2 various stages of production. The actor is also in talks with a few interesting filmmakers.
We hear that Siddharth has signed a film with Bhoomika director Rathindran Prasad, the duo had worked together in the Navarasa anthology. The actor is also likely to team up with his Kadhalil Sodhappuvathu Yeppadi director Balaji Mohan for a romantic comedy and he is also in talks with Sethupathi and Pannaiyarum Padminiyum director Arun Kumar.