Mira Kapoor shares 'Get Ready With Me' video

Mira took to her Instagram on Saturday and posted a fun 'Get Ready With Me' reel. She added that she usually likes to go make-up free and if she does do makeup, it's mostly minimal."On most days I like to go makeup-free and when I do get dressed up (counting on my fingers) my makeup is usually minimal. I never wear foundation, and play up my eyes and keep the lips natural and nude - My hunt for the perfect nude is always on, because day or night that's my go-to colour," she captioned the Reel.Her routine involves a quick touch-up on eyes, cheeks, lips and brows."A pink pop for healthy cheeks and as for brows, it's usually a comb through with a spoolie and barely-there filling since I keep my brows thick," she added.Mira even joked about getting ready faster than making Maggi. She finished the post talking about her struggle with brushes."So it pretty much takes me a minute to get it all done! I struggle with brushes, and my fingers get it done quicker," Mira signed off.Mira is pretty active on her social media and keeps sharing adorable moments with Shahid. (ANI)