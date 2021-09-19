Mira Rajput Kapoor reveals her music skills

Taking to Instagram handle, Mira shared a video in which she can be seen playing piano while Shahid stands and listens to her play.In the clip, Mira looks elegant as always, dressed in a white one-shoulder top teamed up with blue jeans.Along with the video, Mira penned a caption in which she talked about her excitement to go back to playing the piano."Here's something you didn't know about me. I can play the piano! Well, I'm out of practice, but I can read music, play my scales and play by ear. I can't wait to get back to playing! I hated my lessons so much, probably because they were geared towards examinations but now I regret giving them up! Anytime I see a piano I can't help but sit down and start playing. But it's the same few pieces that I still remember. Now I think I should get back to it," she wrote.As the video captured Mira playing with full concentration, it caught Shahid standing a little away, sporting a yellow sweatshirt and beige pants."Husband photobomb. He waited till I played Bekhayali too," Mira added to the video.Mira and Shahid got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in 2015. They are doting parents to two children -- daughter Misha and son Zain.Meanwhile, on the work front, Mira has become a renowned face for her beauty and make-up endorsements. She even often creates tutorials on social media about skincare and physical fitness. (ANI)