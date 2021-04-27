Miranda Lambert breaks down during first concert amid pandemic

Washington [US], April 27 (India): American country music singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert broke down as he took the stage for her first concert in more than a year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



According to People magazine, Lambert took the stage at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth, in front of a seated and socially distanced crowd.

The singer shared a video of her on social media crying on stage from happiness. After hugging her bandmates, Lambert went on to perform "The House That Built Me."

"First show back in over a year. I missed y'all so much," she captioned the emotional moment.

Lambert performed at the venue on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and will be taking the stage again this upcoming Saturday and Sunday.

The Grammy winner told the crowd on Thursday night, "No matter what I've ever done in my career and what I'm still gonna do, somehow I still feel most at home on a barstool under a neon sign. I walked in here, and I took a little tour around, and I just felt so at home."

She added, "I remembered why I do this and why I missed y'all's faces so damn much."

As per People magazine, next month, the singer along with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall will release their album The Marfa Tapes, which was recorded in Marfa, Texas, over the course of a few years. (ANI)

