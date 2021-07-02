Mirchi Shiva and Yogi Babu to team up for Kannan's next!

The principal shoot of the film will begin by the mid of July and the makers are planning to wrap it in August.

Mirchi Shiva of Tamizh Padam and Chennai 28 fame is all set to team up with comedy actor Yogi Babu for a comedy entertainer to be directed by Kannan of Jayam Kondaan and Kandaen Kadhalai fame.

Written by Kannan, veteran actress Oorvashi and comedy actor Karunakaran are also likely to play pivotal characters in the yet-untitled film.

Mirchi Shiva has Idiot, Sumo, Party, and Saloon that are yet to hit the screens but the actor continues to sign more films.

Director Kannan also has Thalli Pogathey with Atharvaa and The Great Indian Kitchen remake with Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran.

For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu