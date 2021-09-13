Mirchi Shiva plays a mentally challenged in 'Idiot'

Directed by Rambhala of Dhillukku Dhuddu and Lollu Sabha series, Nikki Galrani plays Shiva's pair in the film.

In his upcoming horror-comedy Idiot , actor Mirchi Shiva plays a mentally challenged. Produced by Screen Scene, Shiva says "I play a mental who is not afraid of ghost. The film will be hilarious due to this angle".

Raja Bhattacharjee has cranked the camera for the film while debutant Vikram Selva is composing the music.

Anandaraj, Mayilsamy, Ravi Mariya, and RNR Manohar are playing pivotal characters in the film.

Screen Scene had initially planned to release the film on September 17 but now, sources say that they have pushed it to a new date, which will be revealed soon!