Mirchi Vijay says Sivakarthikeyan fans will love 'Don'!

In a recent interaction on social media, popular radio jockey Mirchi Vijay who also hosted several shows on television has shared his experience in working with Sivakarthikeyan and others in the upcoming film Don .

Mirchi Vijay said that Don is a fun entertainer and fans of Sivakarthikeyan will surely love the film.

He also added that watching actors like Sivakarthikeyan, SJ Suryah, and Samuthirakani perform on the sets is a blessing and said the entire shoot is a big learning process for him.

Directed by Cibi, a former associate of Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, and Baskaran of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal fame is cranking the camera.

The film is being produced by Sivakarthikeyan Productions and Lyca Productions.