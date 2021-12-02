'Mirzapur' actor Brahma Mishra passes away

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Actor Brahma Mishra, who immortalised the 'Mirzapur' character of 'Lalit' in pop culture, has passed away.

Divyenndu, Mishra's co-actor from the Prime Video series, confirmed the news as he took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the latter's demise.

Divyenndu posted a throwback picture of himself with Brahma Mishra and captioned the image, "RIP Brahma Mishra Our Lalit is no more Let's pray for him everyone/"