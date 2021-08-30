'Mission C' gets U/A Censor Certificate

Mission C, directed by Vinod Guruvayoor, has been certified U/A by the Censor board.
Mission C has Sarath Appani, Major Ravi, Kailash and Meenakshi Dinesh in the main cast.
Mulla Shaji is the producer. Sushanth Sreeni is the cinematographer. Hony and Parthasarathy are the music directors.
Vinod Guruvayoor has earlier directed Sakala Kalasala with Niranjan, Manasa Radhakrishnan and Jacob Gregory in the cast and Shikhamani, with Chemban Vinod Jose, Mridula Murali and J D Chakravarthi in the main cast.
Angamaly Diaries fame Sarath Appani posted the poster of the movie with the Censor certificate and requested support and prayers from all.