'Mission C' to release on OTT

Director Vinod Guruvayoor’s Mission C was originally planned as a theatre release but the makers have now decided to release the movie on OTT.
“As it is not clear on when this crisis situation will end, we have also decided to release Mission C on OTT. The Censoring works are going on. The release date will be announced soon,” informs Vinod Guruvayoor.
Mission C has been written by Vinod Guruvayoor himself. Mulla Shaji is the producer. Sushanth Sreeni is the cinematographer.
Mission C has Kailash, Major Ravi, Appani Sarath and Meenakshi Dinesh in the main cast.