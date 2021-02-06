'Mission Majnu' starts in Lucknow

umbai, Feb 6 (IANS) The shooting for upcoming espionage thriller, Mission Majnu, has started in Lucknow, and lead actor Sidharth Malhotra is set to join the team soon.

The update was shared on Twitter by trade expert Taran Adarsh.

" Team #MissionMajnu commences shoot in #Lucknow today... Stars #SidharthMalhotra and #RashmikaMandanna... Directed by Shantanu Bagchi," the post read.