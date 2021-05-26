Mitaali Nag: Happy I got to dress as Marathi bride on screen

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Mitaali Nag, who is currently seen playing Devyani in the show "Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin", had to dress up in a traditional Maharashtrian avatar for a wedding sequence in the show recently.

The actress says that she loved her look.

"I enjoy my onscreen character but I was very excited about shooting the wedding sequence. I am so happy that I got to dress up as Marathi 'mulgi'. The look was so radiant," she says.