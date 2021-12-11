Mitaali Nag on striking a balance between personal and professional life

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' actress Mitaali Nag, who is currently seen as Devyani in the popular TV show, reveals how she manages to strike a balance between her professional and personal life.

She says: "As Covid-19 pandemic has bought a lot of changes in our lives, the new normal has been quite challenging, as kids do not have physical education in schools. The responsibility has been more on the parents. As a working mother I didn't give up my acting career instead I'm trying my best to balance my responsibilities towards my personal and professional life in a parallel way. Blessed to have a supportive family."