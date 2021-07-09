Mithila Palkar stuns in new photoshoot

The actress posted the pictures on her Instagram page. She looked stunning in a beige outfit comprising of a ruffled skirt, spaghetti top, and a dupatta, with makeup completing the look.

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Mithila Palkar took to social media on Friday and shared pictures from a recent photoshoot.

Mithila, 28, is popularly known for her role in the web series "Little Things" and films like "Karwaan" and "Chopsticks".

She was last seen in Renuka Shahane's OTT-released film "Tribhanga" co-starring Kajol and Tanvi Azmi.

