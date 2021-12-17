Mithun Chakraborty plays pranks on 'Dance+ Season 6'

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty will be seen playing pranks and shaking-a-leg on the dance reality show 'Dance+ Season 6'.

Contestant Shivanshu Soni, who was pranked by him, shares his experience and how he felt when Mithun told him that he is upset with him.

He says: "My blood ran cold when Dada pranked me by acting like he was upset with me. To have upset India's biggest star that I was meeting for the very first time, made my heart skip a beat."