Mithun Chakraborty recalls late actress Smita Patil on 'Dance+ 6'

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty will be seen as the special guest in the upcoming episode of 'Dance+ 6'. He will be challenging the contestants to dance on the songs chosen by him.

Contestant Dhananjay from captain Shakti Mohan's team, who performs on Mithun's given favourite song 'Ke Pag Ghungaroo Bandh Meera Nache' from 'Namak Halaal'. He praised the contestant and said: "My mind was blown the way you took off! If a dance act starts well, everything about it looks good. It was a paisa vasool performance."