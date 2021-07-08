Miya shares the picture of her newborn baby boy

Actress Miya and her husband Aswin Philip have posted a picture of their newborn boy, whom they have named Luca Joseph Philip.

Miya, who was noted as a heroine in Chettayees (2012), has done movies like Memories, Vishudhan, Cousins, Paavada, The Great Father, Sherlock Toms, Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal and Driving Licence among others.