Miya shares the picture of her newborn baby boy

Actress Miya and her husband Aswin Philip have posted a picture of their newborn boy, whom they have named Luca Joseph Philip.
Miya, who was noted as a heroine in Chettayees (2012), has done movies like Memories, Vishudhan, Cousins, Paavada, The Great Father, Sherlock Toms, Ente Mezhuthiri Athazhangal and Driving Licence among others.
She has done a few Tamil and Telugu movies, after making her debut in Tamil with Amara Kaaviyam.
Miya has some movies like Cobra and Indru Netru Naalai 2 in Tamil and CID Sheela in Malayalam, awaiting release.