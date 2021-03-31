MJ's daughter Paris Jackson: My dad was good about making sure we were cultured

Los Angeles, March 31 (IANS) Paris Jackson, model-actress and daughter of the late Michael Jackson, says she never expected preferential treatment in life.

Paris insists she always believed in hard work, to achieve what she wanted, while opening up on Naomi Campbell's "No Filter".

"Even growing up it was about earning stuff. If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys 'R' Us, we had to read five books. It's earning it, not just being entitled to certain things or thinking 'oh I got this'. It's like working for it, working hard for it, it's something else entirely. It's an accomplishment," said Paris, reports femalefirst.co.uk.