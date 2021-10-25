MK Stalin: Rajini is the Sun of the Cinema World!

"Hearty congrats to my dear friend Superstar Rajinikanth who won Indian cinema's highest honor Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Rajini is the Sun of the cinema world, wishing him to win many international awards and take Tamil cinema to the next level", tweeted MK Stalin.

This wish from TN CM MK Stalin has been instantly shared by the fans of Superstar Rajinikanth.

MK Stalin also congratulated the other National Award Winners including actor Dhanush, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations, and director Vetrimaaran for Asuran, music composer Imman for Viswasam, actor Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe, actor-director Parthiepan for Oththa Seruppu Size 7 and Child Actor Naga Vishal for KD.