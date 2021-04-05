MK Stalin says Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith are his favorites!

The politician said that he likes Superstar Rajinikanth for his stylish screen presence, Thalapathy Vijay for his ability to attract youngsters with his films and screen presence, and Thala Ajith for his versatility.

DMK's Supremo and Tamil Nadu's current opposition leader MK Stalin has opened about his favorite stars in Tamil cinema.

This speech of MK Stalin has excited Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith's fans. Although DMK shared a good rapport with Kamal Haasan, MK Stalin has avoided mentioning his name during an interaction with the public as the actor is now criticizing the politician and his party.

Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam has harshly criticized both DMK and ADMK in their recently concluded election campaign.