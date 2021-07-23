MLA Muhammad Muhsin plays the hero in 'Thee'

In director Anil V Nagendran’s Thee, Pattambi MLA Muhammad Muhsin plays the hero. Sagara is the heroine.
Anil V Nagendran has earlier directed the 2014 movie Vasanthathinte Kanal Vazhikalil, which had Samuthirakani and Surabhi Lakshmi in the lead roles.
Thee is being produced under the banner of U Creations and Visharath Creations. Indrans, Prem Kumar, Vinu Mohan, Ramesh Pisharady and Prasad Kannan include the cast.
Former MLA K Suresh Kurup, MP K Somaprasad, MLA C R Mahesh, Art director Sujathan and singer Unni Menon include the cast.
Thee will reach the theatres soon.