  MLA Muhammad Muhsin plays the hero in Thee

MLA Muhammad Muhsin plays the hero in Thee

Last Updated: Sat, Jul 24th, 2021, 16:27:32hrs
Thee

In director Anil V Nagendran’s Thee, Pattambi MLA Muhammad Muhsin plays the hero. Sagara is the heroine.

Anil V Nagendran has earlier directed the 2014 movie Vasanthathinte Kanal Vazhikalil, which had Samuthirakani and Surabhi Lakshmi in the lead roles.

Thee is being produced under the banner of U Creations and Visharath Creations. Indrans, Prem Kumar, Vinu Mohan, Ramesh Pisharady and Prasad Kannan include the cast.

Former MLA K Suresh Kurup, MP K Somaprasad, MLA C R Mahesh, Art director Sujathan and singer Unni Menon include the cast.

Thee will reach the theatres soon.

 

