MLA Muhammad Muhsin plays the hero in Thee

In director Anil V Nagendran’s Thee, Pattambi MLA Muhammad Muhsin plays the hero. Sagara is the heroine.

Anil V Nagendran has earlier directed the 2014 movie Vasanthathinte Kanal Vazhikalil, which had Samuthirakani and Surabhi Lakshmi in the lead roles.

Thee is being produced under the banner of U Creations and Visharath Creations. Indrans, Prem Kumar, Vinu Mohan, Ramesh Pisharady and Prasad Kannan include the cast.