MM Keeravani heaps praise on Anirudh!

MM Keeravani, the veteran Telugu music composer of Baahubali , Magadheera , Eega , and Azhagan fame heaped praise on Tamil cinema's young music sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

Anirudh has sung the Tamil version of the friendship track in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR composed by Keeravani.

Keeravani praised Anirudh for his energy level and also lauded him for being down to earth. "Had a great session with @anirudhofficial for RRR. Efficacy, energy, talent and a wonderful team of associates are his main assets. above all … so down to earth", tweeted MM Keeravani.

Anirudh replied back to Keeravani saying It was my pleasure sir. Much love to you and team #RRR".

Touted to be a promotional song, leading actors from Tollywood are likely to feature in this promotional video.