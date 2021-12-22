Modi to hold Covid review meeting on Thursday

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) Amid the growing Omicron cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday hold a review meeting on the Covid related situation in the country.

The Omicron tally in the country has reached 213 as per the health ministry report.

In a statement, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday morning that the Omicron infection tally has reached 213 across the nation. However, out of the total Omicron positive cases, 90 have been discharged. So far 15 states have reported Omicron cases, said the ministry. At 57, Delhi has the highest cases of Omicron infection followed by Maharashtra with 54 cases, said the ministry report.