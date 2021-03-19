'Mohan Kumar Fans' releases today (Mar 19)

Directed by Jis Joy, Mohan Kumar Fans is being produced by Listin Stephen. Bobby and Sanjay have been credited with the story. Bahul Ramesh is the cinematographer. Prince George is the music director.

Kunchacko Boban starrer Mohan Kumar Fans is releasing at the theatres on Mar 19.

Mohan Kumar Fans is a feel good entertainer, which has Sidhique playing a key role. Krishnanunni, the character played by Kunchacko Boban, is a singer.

Anarkali Nazar is making her debut as a heroine. The cast also includes Mukesh, Sreenivasan, KPAC Lalitha, T G Ravi, Vinay Fort and Ramesh Pisharody.