Mohan Raja completes 20 years in the film industry!

Director Mohan Raja has completed twenty years in the film industry. Started his career as a director wit h Hanuman Junction, Raja initially remade several films to deliver hits like Jayam, M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi, Unakkum Enakkum, Santhosh Subramaniam, and Velayudham before penning his first original script Thani Oruvan.

Branded as a remake director, Mohan Raja had newfound respect among the industry folks and media with Thani Oruvan, which was a huge blockbuster in Tamil and Telugu.

"June 11, 2001 was the 1st day of Start, Camera, Action! 20 years of living my dream! Hanuman junction/Jayam/ M Kumaran/ Unakkum Enakkum/ Santhosh Subramaniam/ Thillalangadi/ Velayudham/ ThaniOruvan/ Dhruva(Story)/Velaikkaran/ Megastar153 & with ur wishes, many more to come!", tweeted Mohan Raja.

Mohan Raja's next is the Telugu remake of Lucifer with Chiranjeevi.