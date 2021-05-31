Mohan Raja is still the director of 'Lucifer' Telugu remake

Recently, there were rumors that Mohan Raja has walked out of the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer.

But while wishing Mohan Raja on his birthday, the film's producers have confirmed that he is still the director of the film and put an end to all the rumors.

Produced by NVR Cinemas and Konidela Pro Company in association with RB Chowdhary, the makers have also recently confirmed that Nayanthara will be seen reprising Manju Warrier's role in the Telugu remake.