Mohanlal - Shaji Kailas movie titled 'Alone'

Real Heroes Are Always Alone…!!! says the tagline of Alone, the ongoing Shaji Kailas movie, which has Mohanlal in the lead.
Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Alone has script by Rajesh Jayaraman and camera by Abhinandan Ramanujam. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.
There are rumours in social media that Alone is a single-character thriller. However, this has not been confirmed by the makers.
Mohanlal, who is easily the busiest star in Mollywood, joins Alone after wrapping up Bro Daddy and 12th Man. The superstar has Aarattu and Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham ready for release. He is also busy with his directorial debut, Barroz.