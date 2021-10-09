Mohanlal - Shaji Kailas movie titled 'Alone'

Real Heroes Are Always Alone…!!! says the tagline of Alone, the ongoing Shaji Kailas movie, which has Mohanlal in the lead.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Alone has script by Rajesh Jayaraman and camera by Abhinandan Ramanujam. Jakes Bejoy is the music director.