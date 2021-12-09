Mohanlal and Prithviraj sings for 'Bro Daddy'

The movie Bro Daddy is one of the most eagerly awaited projects in Malayalam, as it brings together the Lucifer team back.
There are reports that Mohanlal is playing Prithviraj’s father in Bro Daddy. Now the latest is that Mohanlal and Prithviraj are singing for the movie together and that they have recorded the song. Deepak Dev is the music director.
Bro Daddy is said to be a fun filled entertainer. Lucifer, one of the biggest blockbusters ever in Mollywood, marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj. Bro Daddy is his second project as a director.