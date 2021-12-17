Mohanlal completes his dubbing for 'Aarattu'

Director B Unnikrishnan has posted a picture of himself with Mohanlal and scenarist Udaykrishna, announcing that the superstar has completed the dubbing for their forthcoming movie, Aarattu.

Produced by RD Illuminations and MPM Group, Aarattu will have Mohanlal in a ‘mass role’. Vijay Ulaganath is the cinematographer and Rahul Raj is the music director.