Mohanlal completes his dubbing for 'Aarattu'

Director B Unnikrishnan has posted a picture of himself with Mohanlal and scenarist Udaykrishna, announcing that the superstar has completed the dubbing for their forthcoming movie, Aarattu.
Produced by RD Illuminations and MPM Group, Aarattu will have Mohanlal in a ‘mass role’. Vijay Ulaganath is the cinematographer and Rahul Raj is the music director.
B Unnikrishnan has earlier directed movies like Madambi, Grandmaster, Mr. Fraud and Villain, with Mohanlal as the hero.
If the rumours in the social media are to be believed, Aarattu will have an interesting battle during Feb 2022 with the much awaited Amal Neerad thriller Bheeshma Parvam, which has Mammootty in the lead.