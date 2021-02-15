Mohanlal introduces the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam

On Valentine’s Day, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 was launched by superstar Mohanlal.
Here are the 14 contestants of this season.
Noby Marcose
Mimicry artiste and comedian.
Dimple Bhal (Dimple is a clinical psychologist)
RJ Firoz (Kidilam Firoz is a radio jockey.)
Manikkuttan (Manikkuttan is an actor)
Majiziya Bhanu (Majiziya is a medical student and a powerlifting champion)
Soorya J Menon (The first Malayalam DJ and actor)
Lekshmi Jayan (Musician and singer)
Sai Vishnu (Model and VJ)
Anoop Krishnan (Anoop Krishnan is a TV actor)
Adoni T John (A research student)
Muhammed Ramzan (The youngest contestant this season, Muhammed Ramzan is a dancer)
Rithu Manthra (Model and singer)
Sandhya Manoj (Malaysia based Odissi dancer and yoga trainer)
Bhagyalakshmi (One of the most well-known dubbing artistes in Malayalam cinema)