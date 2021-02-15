  1. Sify.com
  4. Mohanlal introduces the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 15th, 2021, 11:57:58hrs
On Valentine’s Day, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 was launched by superstar Mohanlal.  

Here are the 14 contestants of this season.  

 

Noby Marcose

Mimicry artiste and comedian.

Dimple Bhal (Dimple is a clinical psychologist)

RJ Firoz (Kidilam Firoz is a radio jockey.)

Manikkuttan (Manikkuttan is an actor)  

Majiziya Bhanu (Majiziya is a medical student and a powerlifting champion)

Soorya J Menon (The first Malayalam DJ and actor)

Lekshmi Jayan (Musician and singer)

Sai Vishnu (Model and VJ)

Anoop Krishnan (Anoop Krishnan is a TV actor)

Adoni T John (A research student)

Muhammed Ramzan (The youngest contestant this season, Muhammed Ramzan is a dancer)

Rithu Manthra (Model and singer)

Sandhya Manoj (Malaysia based Odissi dancer and yoga trainer)

Bhagyalakshmi (One of the most well-known dubbing artistes in Malayalam cinema)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

