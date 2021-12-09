Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan condole death of Gen. Bipin Rawat

Chennai, Dec 9 (IANS) Paying rich tributes to Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat who died in a chopper crash in Coonoor on Wednesday, Malayalam star Mohanlal said that India had lost "one its most extraordinarily brilliant Army officers."

Taking to social media, the actor, in a heartfelt note, said, "India loses one of the most extraordinarily brilliant Army officers it has ever witnessed. Deeply saddened by the irreplaceable loss of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his family along with other officials of the Armed Forces."