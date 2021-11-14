Mohanlal pays tribute to K.J. Yesudas who completes 60 years as a playback singer

Mohanlal, in fact, went beyond just wishing the musical legend and paid tribute to the master musician by posting a video of him singing some of the songs that Yesudas had sung in his films.

Chennai, Nov 14 (IANS) Scores of music fans, including Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, greeted and wished one of India's greatest singing legends, K.J. Yesudas on Sunday on the occasion of the latter completing 60 years as a playback singer.

Posting the video on YouTube, titled Kalpadukal - A humble tribute to Dasettan's 60th year in music and posting its link on Twitter, Mohanlal tweeted, "Here goes 'Kalpadukal' along with my most sincere wishes on this continued legendary journey of yours, dear Dasetta!"

The actor did not stop with that. He even wrote a handwritten letter and posted it on Twitter on the occasion.

In the video tribute that he paid to Yesudas, Mohanlal pointed out that he considered the brilliant singer a 'Manasa Guru' (Teacher) and admitted that he would see many of Yesudas's concert on VHS cassettes, not to sing or imitate him but to look at his body language and his facial expressions while delivering a number and learn from them.

Admitting that such lessons had helped him while doing films like 'Bharatham' and 'His Highness Abdullah', Mohanlal said that if people appreciated him for his work in these films, the credit must go to Yesudas.

