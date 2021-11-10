Mohanlal plays Lucky Singh in Vysakh’s 'Monster'

The first look poster of the movie has been released now and it has Mohanlal dressed up as a man from Punjab with the traditional turban.

Mohanlal plays Lucky Singh in director Vysakh’s Monster, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

The Pulimurugan team is back in action, this time with Monster.

Monster is one of the projects that is expected to have an OTT release.

Satheesh Kurup is the cinematographer. Shameer Muhammed is the editor. Deepak Dev is the music director.

Vysakh had recently completed Night Drive, with Roshan Mathew, Anna Ben and Indrajith Sukumaran in the main cast.

