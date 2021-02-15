Mohanlal proudly presents his daughter’s book

Grains of Stardust is a new book now on stands and what makes it really special is that the author is Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya.
Mohanlal posted a picture of himself reading the book with these words: “I’m glad to see that my daughter Vismaya’s book is already a bestseller. Thank you for your love and support. Please share your thoughts when you have the book.”
Vismaya’s brother, actor Pranav Mohanlal also shared the news on his Facebook page.
Mohanlal will be seen as Georgekutty in Drishyam 2, which will be streaming from Feb 19.