Mohanlal reelected as AMMA President

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been reelected as the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).
Mohanlal has been reelected without a contest as there were no rival candidates. Edavela Babu has been reelected as General Secretary. The other office bearers who won the elections without a contest are Jayasurya as Joint Secretary and Siddique as Treasurer.
There is a contest to the two posts of Vice President with Swetha Menon, Asha Sarath and Maniyanpillai Raju contesting. There will be election for the post of committee members as well, with 14 members contesting to the 11 posts.
The elections will be held at the AMMA General Body on Dec 19.