Mohanlal releases first look of directorial debut 'Barroz'

Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) Actor Mohanlal has released the first look of his eagerly-awaited film 'Barroz', which will mark his debut as a dirctor.

Taking to social media to release the first look, Mohanlal said, "Here's a toast to another year that rises before us. Wishing all good fortunes and prosperity upon each one of you! May this year turn out to be one of the most treasured time frames of your life! Happy New Year! Barroz First Look!"