Mohanlal takes Covid vaccine!

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has taken the first dose of Covid vaccine.

The actor shared the news, with pictures of him accepting the first dose at Amrita Hospital.

“Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive,” writes Mohanlal.