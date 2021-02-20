Mohanlal thanks all for the rousing welcome for 'Drishyam 2'

“Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to Drishyam 2. Am touched by the fact that so many of you have already watched the film and have messaged or called with words of appreciation. The success of Drishyam 2 is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it.

Now the movie’s hero, Mohanlal, has responded with a thanks note to all:

It is the love and support of the cinema loving public that continues to inspire us to constantly better ourselves. My sincere thanks to all of you for the outpouring of love. It means a lot to all of us on team Drishyam. To the entire team, my congratulations and grateful thanks.”

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote this note just hours before Drishyam 2 was open on the streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video.

“Been wanting to say something about the film for a long time now. Guess since the world premiere is just hours away..it’s ok to not hold on any longer.

Following up a cult piece of cinema with a sequel is a huge responsibility. And with something like Drishyam, a film that pretty much changed the schematics of the entire industry, the pressure on a proposed 2nd part would have been immense (trust me..I know!). But how gloriously does Jeethu pull it off! Where do you take Georgekutty 6 years down the line? Has his incredible penchant for constructing and living a fictional story softened? Does he make a slip? Does he finally get outsmarted? Does time and law catch up? If you think you already know..you’re in for one hell of a surprise!

Fantastically written and conceived..this is Jeethu’s best film after Drishyam! He was the first person I called after watching it. I’m so so happy for you brother! And then, I walked over to my neighbouring apartment to meet a certain someone.

Now coming to the small matter of that certain someone..who goes by the name of Mohanlal. I’ll say just this for now..

Class is permanent..I repeat..PERMANENT! Georgekutty is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters of Malayalam cinema. Cheta..I cannot wait to direct you again and be directed by you!”