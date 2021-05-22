Mohanlal to team up for a new project with Jeethu Joseph?

There are rumours doing the rounds that superstar Mohanlal is teaming up with director Jeethu Joseph again for a new project, before Drishyam 3.
There were reports that Jeethu is planning Drishyam 3 soon, after the amazing response for Drishyam 2, which released earlier this year.
Jeethu’s Ram with Mohanlal is half complete. The London schedule of Ram was all set to go on floors when the Covid 19 pandemic outbreak happened and now no one is talking about the project!
Mohanlal is now busy with his directorial debut, Barroz. The hero has Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham and Aarattu ready for release. Lucifer 2 has been announced. As per reports, Mohanlal will start shooting for Priyadarshan’s new project next.