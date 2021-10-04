Mohanlal wraps up Jeethu Joseph’s '12th Man'

The shooting of director Jeethu Joseph’s thriller 12th Man, with Mohanlal in the lead, has been completed.

Produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, 12th Man has been written by debutant Krishna Kumar.

Besides Mohanlal, the cast also includes Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Anu Sithara, Sshivada, Chandunath, Anu Mohan, Anusree, Rahul Madhav, Priyanka Nair, Aditi Ravi and Leona Lishoy.