Mohanlal wraps up Jeethu Joseph’s '12th Man'

The shooting of director Jeethu Joseph’s thriller 12th Man, with Mohanlal in the lead, has been completed.
Produced under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, 12th Man has been written by debutant Krishna Kumar.
Besides Mohanlal, the cast also includes Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Anu Sithara, Sshivada, Chandunath, Anu Mohan, Anusree, Rahul Madhav, Priyanka Nair, Aditi Ravi and Leona Lishoy.
Mohanlal played the lead in Jeethu’s Drishyam 2 earlier this year and the movie was well appreciated. The duo has also completed a portion of Ram, which has a London schedule pending.
Mohanlal is expected to start Shaji Kailas’ new movie next.