Mohanlal's 'Aaraattu' to release on Oct 14?

With Malayalam cinema industry at a standstill following the Covid 19 lockdown, there are several discussions going on about the possibilities of OTT releases. However, certain filmmakers have made it clear that they are waiting for theatrical release only, whenever it is possible.
Mohanlal’s much awaited magnum opus Marakkar : Arabikkadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan, is expected as an Onam release.
Now there are reports that Aaraattu, directed by B Unnikrishnan with Mohanlal as the hero, is being scheduled for release on Oct 14.
Aaraattu is a mass masala entertainer, which has Kannada actress Sraddha Srinath playing the female lead.