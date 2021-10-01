  1. Sify.com
Mohanlal’s cool look from '12th Man' location

Actor Saiju Kurup has shared a picture of himself with superstar Mohanlal, from the location of 12th Man, the shooting of which is currently going on.

12th Man is a thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph, produced by Aashirvad Cinemas with Mohanlal playing the lead.

Mohanlal joined the sets of 12th Man after wrapping up Prithviraj’s second movie as a director, Bro Daddy.

Jeethu, who teamed up with Mohanlal for the blockbuster Drishyam 2 earlier this year, has Ram waiting for the next schedule.

Mohanlal, who has Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham and Aarattu ready for release, will join Shaji Kailas’ project next.

Mohanlal’s directorial debut Barroz is also underway. 

