Mohanlal's 'Marakkar' to release big on Aug 12

The magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan with Mohanlal in the title role, will release at the theatres on Aug 12.
This was announced by the hero in a Facebook post.
Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, has camera by S Thirunavukarasu and production design by Sabu Cyril.
The movie was scheduled for release in March last year but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the Covid 19 pandemic.
Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham has a big star cast which includes Pranav Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suhasini, Arjun, Prabhu, Pranav Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh and Kalyani Priyadarshan.