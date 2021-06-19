Mohanlal's 'Marakkar' to release big on Aug 12

The magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, directed by Priyadarshan with Mohanlal in the title role, will release at the theatres on Aug 12.

This was announced by the hero in a Facebook post.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, has camera by S Thirunavukarasu and production design by Sabu Cyril.