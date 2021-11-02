Mohanlal's 'Marakkar' to release on OTT!

However, after lots of debates and speculations, it is almost confirmed that Marakkar is all set to release directly on OTT.

Priyadarshan’s mega-budget period drama, Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham with Mohanlal as the hero, was expected to bring back the crowds into the theatres, after the recent reopening of the cinema halls.

The movie was all set to release at the cinemas when the Covid 19 pandemic created havoc last year and resulted in the closedown of theatres.

According to some rumors, the budget of the movie, excluding print and publicity, has been covered by the OTT price and from other revenue sources. The producers will also get some table profit with the OTT release of the movie.

Meanwhile, there are demands from all quarters for the theatrical release of Marakkar. An official announcement in this regard is expected soon.