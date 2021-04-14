Mohanlal’s mass avatar in 'Aaraattu' teaser

After the wily George Kutty, who does everything to save his family, it is Neyyattinkara Gopan’s mass show in Aaraattu. Mohanlal shines in the teaser of Aaraattu, directed by Unnikrishnan B, which has become an instant hit.
Udayakrishna is the scriptwriter. Vijay Ulaganath is the cinematographer. Rahul Raj is the music director.
The teaser begins with a swanky car coming and the number is 2255. What is special about the number, did you ask? If you did, remember the character of an underworld don from Mohanlal’s yesteryear hit Rajavinte Makan saying this as his phone number?
A thrilling fight ensues and Mohanlal announces in style, “I will kill him.”
Here is the teaser: