Mohanlal’s mass avatar in 'Aaraattu' teaser

After the wily George Kutty, who does everything to save his family, it is Neyyattinkara Gopan’s mass show in Aaraattu. Mohanlal shines in the teaser of Aaraattu, directed by Unnikrishnan B, which has become an instant hit.

Udayakrishna is the scriptwriter. Vijay Ulaganath is the cinematographer. Rahul Raj is the music director.