Mohanlal’s new picture on social media starts a discussion

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal recently posted a picture of himself, with a footballer in action as the background. As most of his pictures are, this one too became an instant hit on social media.
Now fans are asking him if it is his preparation for the forthcoming sports drama, to be directed by Priyadarshan?
The superstar is currently busy with his directorial debut, Barroz. Jijo, the genius director of My Dear Kuttichathan, is the scriptwriter.
Mohanlal has Priyadarshan’s Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham ready for release. The teaser of B Unnikrishnan’s Aarattu was released recently.