Mohanlal’s pictures as a director in 'Barroz' goes viral

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making his directorial debut with Barroz, the shooting of which is currently underway.

Now the movie’s cinematographer Santosh Sivan has shared a picture of Mohanlal behind the camera.

The pooja of Barroz was recently held in Kochi. Barroz is a fantasy adventure drama, written by Jijo Punnose, who has earlier directed Padayottam and My Dear Kuttichathan.