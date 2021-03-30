Mohanlal’s pictures as a director in 'Barroz' goes viral

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making his directorial debut with Barroz, the shooting of which is currently underway.
Now the movie’s cinematographer Santosh Sivan has shared a picture of Mohanlal behind the camera.
The pooja of Barroz was recently held in Kochi. Barroz is a fantasy adventure drama, written by Jijo Punnose, who has earlier directed Padayottam and My Dear Kuttichathan.
Barroz has Mohanlal playing the title role, as the guardian of D’ Gama’s treasure, which he has protected for 400 years.
Barroz is being made in 3D. Aashirvad Cinemas is producing the movie.