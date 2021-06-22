Mohanlal’s Yoga Day message & pic goes viral!

On International Yoga Day (Jun 21), Malayalam superstar Mohanlal posted a picture of himself doing yoga. He also posted a note which has won a million hearts.
Mohanlal says that with every breath, we exhale the past and inhale the future.
We will tide over the current situation where we have to breathe the virus, he says. He also mentions the importance of wearing the mask.
Mohanlal is known for his focus on exercise and fitness.
The versatile genius, who is making his debut as a director with Barroz, will soon be seen on the big screen as his Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham is gearing up as an Onam release.