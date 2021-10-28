MoHFW to release song featuring singer Sharda Sinha, promoting COVID safe behaviour during Chhath Puja

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will release an audio-visual song by renowned folk, classical singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Sharda Sinha, to seek 'Jan-Bhagidari' towards observance of COVID safe behaviour during the upcoming Chhath Puja.



Sinha in the video also requested everyone to take both doses of COVID vaccine at the earliest in order to defeat the pandemic.

The song which is part of the ongoing PSA series under the title of 'Zara Sochiye' focuses on COVID safe behaviour during the upcoming festivals. Under the 'Zara Sochiye' series, 13 videos have already been released to create public awareness regarding vaccination and Covid appropriate behaviour.

As per the Hindu tradition, devotees worship the Sun God and his wife Usha to express gratitude and seek their blessings on the festival of Chhath. The devotees pray before sunrise and conclude their fast by eating special prasad and delicacies made for the festival.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed about the Centre's plan to launch the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign.

"We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'. We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose," said the Minister.

The country has reported 16,156 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The active caseload, which is presently at 1,60,989, is the lowest in 243 days and constitute 0.47 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded and the last 24 hours saw a total of 12,90,900 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.44 crore (60,44,98,405) cumulative tests. (ANI)

